Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Airbus Price Performance

AIR opened at €125.20 ($136.09) on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($108.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €119.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.55.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

