AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,062 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,259. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.