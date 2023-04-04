AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,062 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,259. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
