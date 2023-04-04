AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 382.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.39. 28,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,537. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

