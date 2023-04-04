AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,589. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $187.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

