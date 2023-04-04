AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 149,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,014. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

