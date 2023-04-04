AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 322.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 3.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $71,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 432,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,141,000 after buying an additional 247,219 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,147,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,045,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,904,000 after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 587,155 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

