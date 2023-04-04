AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 64,098 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $40,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 84,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.