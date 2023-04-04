Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.52

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.52 and last traded at C$17.39, with a volume of 473235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.77, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

