Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.41.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 1,171,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,926. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

