Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

