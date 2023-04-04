Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,949 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $674,463,000.

BATS:ITM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 151,333 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

