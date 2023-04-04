Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,582. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

