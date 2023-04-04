Alesco Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,842,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.58.

