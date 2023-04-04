Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.09. 1,164,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,071. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

