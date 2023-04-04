Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CATH stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,090. The stock has a market cap of $623.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $56.34.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

