Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 804,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,480. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

