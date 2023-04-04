Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 26,515 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

