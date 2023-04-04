Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYX traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

