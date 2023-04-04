AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,135 shares of company stock valued at $219,126. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 352,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,611 shares during the period.

AlloVir Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

