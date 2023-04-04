Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.85.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.