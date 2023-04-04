Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

