Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMPS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 996,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $800.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altus Power by 8.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth $443,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

