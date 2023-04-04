American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Reduced by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $79,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $161.08. 772,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

