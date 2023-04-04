American Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

