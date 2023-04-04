AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.01.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

