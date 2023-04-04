Amgen Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Amgen has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and $15,860.56 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78998212 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,023.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

