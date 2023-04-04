Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 33,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,088. The firm has a market cap of $444.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

