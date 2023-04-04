Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 157,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

