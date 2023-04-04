Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.56. The stock had a trading volume of 500,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

