Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $63.86

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

