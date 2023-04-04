Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $101.00

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.4 %

DOOR stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile



Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

