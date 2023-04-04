Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $1.48

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.48.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,586,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

