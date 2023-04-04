Anthony Geisler Sells 69,255 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,211,689.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

