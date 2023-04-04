AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $322.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.45.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.98. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AON will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

