APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:APA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 5,815,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

