Apollo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $591,604.09 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $591,604.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

