Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

APDN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

