Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
APDN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
