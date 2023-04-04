Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

