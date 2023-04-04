Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,148 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Platinum Equity LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $5,556,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE AMBP traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 191,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,396. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

