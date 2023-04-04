Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.48 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $92.48 million and $2.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

