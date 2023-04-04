ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,510 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 271,332 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.