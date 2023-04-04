ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $36.83 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 903,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

