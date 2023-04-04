ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 301,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

