ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,754 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,914,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,812,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

