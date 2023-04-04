ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 835,988 Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,988 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in INNOVATE were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VATE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in INNOVATE during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in INNOVATE by 69.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VATE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 72,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. INNOVATE Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.24.

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

