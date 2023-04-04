ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 460,406 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

KTOS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 201,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

