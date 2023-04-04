ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $677.84. 187,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

