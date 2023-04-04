ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $407.09

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $407.09 and last traded at $403.28, with a volume of 7428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASM International from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.17.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.34 and a 200 day moving average of $292.00.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). ASM International had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.