ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.