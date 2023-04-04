ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.40.
ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASAZY stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $13.89.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.