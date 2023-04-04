Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 4,931 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $37.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $798.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

